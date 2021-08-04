Bihar BEd Admit Card 2021 released: Direct link, how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar BEd exam 2021 admit card has been released on its official website--lnmu.ac.in.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the admit card for Bihar BEd 2021 exam. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar BEd CET examination 2021 can download their admit card online at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The Bihar BEd 2021 examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 13, 2021, as per the revised exam schedule released by the LNMU.

Bihar BEd CET admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Login to Download admit card' or 'download admit card with application form number'. Key in your credentials and login The Bihar B.Ed. admit card 2021 will appear on the display screen Download and take a printout for further use.

