UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Registration process starts today, eligibility criteria, vacancy detail here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS 2 exam 2021 registration process has been started on August 4. Aspirants can apply for the exam from the official website of UPSC-- upsc.gov.in. The registration process for UPSC CDS 2 exam will end on August 24, 2021. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 339 posts in the organisation under various courses.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Vacancy details
- Indian Military Academy - 100 Posts
- Indian Naval Academy - 22 Posts
- Air Force Academy - 32 Posts
- Officers’ Training Academy - 185 Posts
UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Eligibility criteria
- For IMA and Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai — Degree of a recognised University or equivalent
- For Indian Naval Academy—Degree in Engineering from a recognised University/Institution
- For Air Force Academy—Degree of a recognised University (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2021: Application Fees
Candidates other than Female/SC/ST are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using the net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/Rupay Credit/Debit Card.
