APSC JE, CSE Recruitment 2021: Admit cards released, check how to download here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI APSC admit card 2021 has been released for the Junior Engineer, Civil Screening Exam.

APSC JE, CSE Recruitment 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) admit card 2021 has been released for the Junior Engineer, Civil Screening Exam. The APSC JE, CSE exam 2021 is going to be conducted on October 3. Candidates can visit the official website of APSC-- apscrecruitment.in for more details.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to hire a total of 87 vacancies for the post of Junior Engineer, Civil under the Water Resource Department. Candidates are advised to check their details such as name, application number, and test centre while downloading the admit card. It is mandatory for all the candidates to carry their admit card along with valid id proof to the examination hall.

APSC JE, CSE Recruitment 2021 admit card: How to download

Go to the official website-apscrecruitment.in. Now click on the notification under E-Admission Certificate that says, "Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department, Assam." Following this, a new window would open up. Candidates should note that they have to log in with their application id and date of birth or roll number and date of birth. The admit card would appear on the screen. Candidates should keep a copy of the admit card for future use.

APSC JE, CSE Recruitment 2021: Exam details

Candidates who are registered to appear for the recruitment exam will have to sit for both General Studies and Civil Engineering papers. General Studies paper is going to be held from 10 am to 12 pm and Civil Engineering exam will be held from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The scale pay for the post ranges between Rs 14,000 to Rs 60,500.

READ| Rajasthan REET Exam 2021: 13 employees, District Education Officer suspended for 'suspicious role'

ALSO READ| UPSC Civil Service CSE 2020 cut-off released, lowest in 5 years