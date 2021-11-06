Follow us on Image Source : SONY TV The Kapil Sharma Show: Akshay Kumar reveals how Katrina Kaif slapped him during shot | WATCH

It is quite natural to do a retake during the shooting of any movie but what if the sequence turns into reality and this is what Akshay Kumar revealed on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Akshay shared that during a shot, Katrina Kaif had slapped him across the face. Akshay and Katrina came to the show as special guests for the promotion of their film 'Sooryavanshi'. The film released in theaters on Friday (November 5).

Kapil asked Katrina if there was ever a time when they had to do a retake in a shot: "While shooting with Akshay pajji in 'Sooryavanshi' you romanced and slapped him as well. Which scene had more retakes?"

Katrina replied to this, saying: "There was no retake in the slapping scene, it was shot at one go." Akshay continued: "It happened in reality. Because the gaps can be seen in a shot, she slapped me in reality."

Kapil then asked if romantic scenes required more retakes. Katrina responded saying, “Romantic wale scenes mein bhi hum zyada retake nahi karte. Akshay aur mera tuning bohot acha hai (No, we don’t need to do many retakes for romantic scenes as my tuning with Akshay is very good)."

Akshay Kumar said that they have done some 7 or 8 films together, but his co-star disagreed and said six. She then counted the movies. Akshay Kumar later said they did 6¼ films together!

Sooryavanshi is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

Also read: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's film creates history with approx. Rs 25 crore opening

The Sooryavanshi special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony Entertainment Television on Saturday at 9.30 PM.

Also read: Before Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, THESE Bollywood actors played memorable cop avatars

-with IANS inputs