Before Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi, THESE Bollywood actors played memorable cop avatars

Bollywood's action star Akshay Kumar is currently soaking the success of his latest release Sooryavanshi where he plays the role of Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer. 'Sooryavanshi' marks the fourth instalment of filmmaker Rohit Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'. Before Akshay Kumar, several Bollywood actors have won hearts of the audience with their roles in 'Khaki' uniform and the audience fascination for cop movies is not new. From acquiring perfect body language to the a specific lingo, cop roles require immense training.

Here are the Bollywood actors who aced the cop role in Bollywood:

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has played several roles on screen from don to a cop. His role of Vijay Khanna in film Zanjeer is still fresh in the minds of the people.

He also portrayed the role of DCP Anant Kumar in one of the most successful multi starrer film Khakee. The film also featured Bollywood A list actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai.

Salman Khan

When we talk about memorable cop roles in Bollywood, how can one miss mentioning Salman Khan's Chulbul Pandey from his film Dabangg. Chulbul Pandey's character has layers of humour and courage like no other.

Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgan's Singham is one of his most successful films. The simplicity with which he plays the role of a police officer, catches criminals and delivers strong dialogues made audience crave for more.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan played the role of a police officer brilliantly in the film Talaash. He was lauded for his role as an honest and true soldier, battling mental stress due to his domestic troubles. He also played the role of a police officer in the film 'Sarfarosh', for which he was also awarded the Filmfare Award.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh played a powerful role of police officer in Rohit Shetty's third installment from the Cop universe, Simmba.

Akshay Kumar

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar has also appeared on silver screen in police uniform before. The list includes superhit Bollywood movies like 'Khakee', 'Rowdy Rathod', 'Holiday'.

