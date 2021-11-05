Sooryavanshi Twitter Reactions & Reviews: Impressed fans hail Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer as Blockbuster

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARAN ADARSH Sooryavanshi Twitter Reactions & Reviews

After a long wait, Rohit Shetty’s 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released in theatres on November 5. The film which was supposed to release last year, showed Akshay essaying the role of Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi,' while Katrina played actor's love interest. The film has opened to great responses from the audience. It has managed to impress cine buffs on Twitter worldwide. From Akshay and Katrina's exemplary performance, to the strong storyline and foot-tapping songs, 'Sooryavanshi' is keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Lauding Akshay's performance, a fan wrote "Boss is here." Another wrote, "@akshaykumar sir u nailed along with @ajaydevgn sir and @RanveerOfficial sir brilliant direction of #RohitShetty sir Fantastic,All of guyz go and watch it nearby theatre."

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.