Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SK FILMS Antim trailer launch LIVE UPDATES: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to lock horns in this intense drama

Bollywood has planned a power-packed end to this year for the audience as several mega projects are going to release in the upcoming months. One of the most anticipated film is Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'Antim: The Final Truth'. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial will witness Salman Khan sharing screen space with his brother in law and actor Aayush Sharma for the first time. The first look of the two actors had already created a lot of stir in town and on Monday (October 25), Salman Khan surprised his fans with the trailer of the film.

The actor took to Twitter and announced the premiere of the Antim trailer at 6pm. He wrote, "#AntimTrailer Out at 6pm."

Both Aayush and Salman have undergone massive transformations for the film. The plot of the movie 'Antim' primarily revolves around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. A two-hero film, 'Antim' brings two protagonists from two entirely divergent worlds and ideologies in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale. The dreaded gangster is played by Aayush Sharma whereas the role of a fierce cop is essayed by Salman Khan.

Presented by Salman Khan Films, 'Antim' is produced by Salma Khan. The film also features Pragya Jaiswal and Mahima Makwana in the lead roles.It is scheduled to be released on 26 November 2021.

Watch the Antim trailer here: