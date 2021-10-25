Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ T-SERIES Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer out: Salman Khan lauds John Abraham's power packed performance loaded with action

In a row of some exhilarating releases lined up for the upcoming months, John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate 2 is one of the most anticipated films. On Monday (October 25), John treated his fans with an exciting news as he shared the power-packed trailer of the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 hit - 'Satyameva Jayate'. Sharing the trailer on Twitter he wrote, "CORRUPTION karenge DHER, Bharat Maa ke TEEN SHER! Trailer Out Now. #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November."

The nearly three-minute-long trailer is loaded with high octane action, hulk smashes and intense dialogues. John plays a triple role in the film a father and twins on opposite sides of the law. The trailer amplifies John's mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power.

The trailer has been well received by the audience. Netizens have absolutely loved the trailer and showered John with praises. One of the users wrote, "The team of #SatyamevaJayate2 is showcasing 25 minute footage of their film in addition to the trailer and three songs to win the confidence of the exhibitors. Their strategy is to showcase the hard-hitting moments of their film and win the trust of exhibitors. #JohnAbraham #SMJ2."

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also took to Twitter and praised John Abraham. Congratulating the actor he said, "Very nice trailer, congrats and best wishes for release on 26th Nov … @TheJohnAbraham #BhushanKumar #MilapZaveri."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. Actress Nora Fatehi also has a special appearance in its song, 'Dilbar '.

Satyameva Jayate 2' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release on November 25.

