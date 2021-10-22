Friday, October 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25 in theatres

John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25 in theatres

Like the first instalment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018, became a major hit, making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2021 12:16 IST
John, Divya's Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Nov 25
Image Source : TWITTER/@THEJOHNABRAHAM

John, Divya's Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Nov 25

Bollywood hunk John Abraham starrer action movie "Satyameva Jayate 2" will be releasing in theatres a day earlier now, on November 25. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. Divya Khosla Kumar will play the leading lady.

Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. "#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October," Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features actors Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur

Like the first instalment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018, became a major hit, making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News