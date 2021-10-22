John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' to release on November 25 in theatres

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@THEJOHNABRAHAM John, Divya's Satyameva Jayate 2 to release on Nov 25

Bollywood hunk John Abraham starrer action movie "Satyameva Jayate 2" will be releasing in theatres a day earlier now, on November 25. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel to the 2018 hit and will see Abraham fighting corruption in Lucknow. Divya Khosla Kumar will play the leading lady.

Abraham announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. "#SatyamevaJayate2 coming to Cinemas on Thursday 25th November. Bringing double the action and entertainment in cinemas again #SatyamevaJayate2, trailer out on Monday, 25th October," Abraham wrote alongside the film's teaser.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, the release of the action drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also features actors Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur

Like the first instalment, 'Satyameva Jayate 2', a standalone sequel, will also focus on the fight against injustice and misuse of power. 'Satyameva Jayate', which was released in 2018, became a major hit, making it Milap and John's second-biggest box office success.

The 2018 cop drama also featured Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The first film narrated the story of a cop (Bajpayee), who has been given the task to catch a person named Vir (John), who is on a spree of killing corrupt police officers. Both Bajpayee and John fight for the same reason but they are divided by the law.