Drishyam 3 story: Is Ajay Devgn's film different from Mohanlal's Malayalam sequel? What we know

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the third and final instalment of the Hindi crime thriller franchise. With Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 already released, fans are curious to know whether Ajay's film follows the same story or takes a different route. Read on to find out whether Drishyam 3 will have the same story or a different plot.

Is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 different from Mohanlal's Malayalam sequel?

Yes, Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Drishyam 3 is "completely different" from Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam 3, as revealed by Devgn during the film's trailer launch event. During the event, Ajay Devgn was asked whether the Hindi film follows the same story as Mohanlal's Drishyam 3. In response, the actor clarified that the two films have completely different stories.

He said, "This film has been a very big challenge for us because (Mohanlal) Lal sir and (Jeetu Joseph) Joseph, this will be their first film, the third one, because the second one was also, in a way, inspired by the original. But this is a completely different script.

He further added, "The third one that they have made is completely different. Our film is completely different. It's not that we have made some changes. It's completely different. I want Lal sir and Joseph to see the film because if we get their approval as well, and they love it, it would make me very happy."

When is Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 releasing?

Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2, 2026, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The makers dropped its official trailer on September 9, 2026.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: About the makers

The film is written by Abhishek Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under Panorama Studios and presented by Star Studio18

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film features Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj in key roles. Meanwhile, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the cast.

Also Read:

Drishyam The Conclusion trailer out; when did Ajay Devgn's journey as Vijay begin? A look at the timeline