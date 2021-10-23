Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Antim: Salman Khan introduces menacing 'Rajveer Singh' in new motion poster

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Saturday (October 23) unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth.' Taking to social media, the superstar introduced his character 'Rajveer Singh,' which appears menacing and browbeat. The poster shows Salman, who plays a Sikh cop, in an all-black avatar as he flexes his muscles. Salman captioned the motion poster, "Enjoy #Antim releasing on November 26 in theatres near you... #SalmanAsRajveer." The motion poster also announces the release date of the trailer as October 25.

Rajveer is in for serious business in the film with his vengeful side on display as he mouths the lines, "Jis din ae Sardar di hategi, sab di fategi" (the day this Sardar loses his cool, everyone will run for cover) backed by a powerful background score. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim also stars actor Aayush Sharma.

On Friday, the makers had released an intriguing poster of Aayush Sharma as 'Rahuliya Bhai' from 'Antim: The Final Truth.' The poster featured lead Aayush flaunting his ripped and toned body and striking menacing looks. The poster is a peek into the character of Aayush's Rahulia Bhai and the destructive agony as well as pain that he carries within him. Antim: Salman Khan shares new poster, introduces Aayush Sharma's character 'Rahulia Bhai'

'Antim' is a story about the deadly struggle between a gangster played by Aayush who looks to expand and rule over his territory without anyone's intervention until a cop essayed by Salman gets in the former's way. Salman's character of Rajveer is determined to put an end to gangster's rise and rule, and for that he can go to any lengths.

Starring Salman, Aayush and Mahima Makwana, 'Antim: The Final Truth' is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be sharing a screen. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 26, 2021.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar announces OMG 2: Actor dons Lord Shiva's avatar to 'reflect on important social issue'