Antim: Salman Khan shares new poster, introduces Aayush Sharma's character 'Rahulia Bhai'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday (October 22) unveiled a motion poster of Antim: The Final Truth featuring Aayush Sharma. The poster shows lead Aayush flaunting his ripped and tonned body and striking menacing looks as the makers introduce his character of Rahulia Bhai. Antim will hit the theaters on November 26. Revealing Aayush's character, Salman Khan tweeted, "Antim mein jab Rahul bana Rahulia theatres bhi khul gaye... #AayushAsRahulia #AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial."

The poster is a peek into the character of Aayush's Rahulia Bhai and the destructive agony as well as pain that he carries within him. In the clip, the actor stands tall with a vicious look in his eyes and a gun in his hand. In the background has corpses lying across the floor. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during Diwali this year, however, the makers decided to push the release date to November 26.

Earlier, an exciting teaser of 'Antim' was released. Depicting the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan, the teaser shows two strong, powerful protagonists from different divergent worlds in a face-off.

Starring Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, Antim: The Final Truth is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be sharing a screen.

