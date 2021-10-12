Salman Khan starrer 'Antim' to hit theatres on Nov 26, lock horns with John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan starrer Antim to hit theatres on Novermber 26

The makers of 'Antim: The Final Truth' have finally revealed the release date of the much-awaited film. Featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, the film is set to hit the theatre on November 26. Confirming the same, The Salman Khan films on Tuesday tweeted, "'ANTIM' ka intezaar hua khatm! Releasing on November 26 in theatres worldwide. @BeingSalmanKhan #AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_@manjrekarmahesh." Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens during Diwali this year, however, it looks like the makers have decided to push the release date.

Along with the release date, the makers also dropped the exciting teaser of 'Antim.' Depicting the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan, the teaser shows two strong, powerful protagonists from different divergent worlds in a face-off.

'Antim' features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. Based on the Marathi movie 'Mulshi Pattern', this movie is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Recently, Salman Khan treated fans with an exciting poster of his upcoming film . Sharing his and Ayush Sharma's look from the film, the actor wrote, "Burai ke ant ki shuruvaat.Ganpati Bappa Mourya #Antim #AayushSharma @MahimaMakwana_ @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial @ZeeMusicCompany."

The intense poster depicts the epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies.

The first song of the film was out on 'Ganesh Chaturthi.' Featuring Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, the song Vighnaharta gets us into the celebratory mood with the vibrant and colourful track.

Meanwhile, working on Antim: The Final Truth, Aayush Sharma had an epiphany as he shot for the song 'Vighnaharta' with an injured and fractured palm.