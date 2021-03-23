Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah gets its animated version, watch promo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY YAY Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah is getting its animated version now. The promo of the show was released by Sony Yay on Instagram. The promo of the animated version of the sitcom features well-known characters like Dayaben, Jethalal, Bapu Ji and Tappu. The short video is as hilarious as the original show and sees Bapuji and Jethlal with war at each other, while Dayaben is seen doing her signature Garba dance. Tappu, on the other hand, is engaging in his usual mischief in the Gokuldham society.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base and has been running for 13 years. The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

Meanwhile, two actors of the sitcom recently contracted coronavirus. Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in the show, and Mayurk Vakani, who is seen as Sunderlal have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Sharing the news on Instagram, Chandwadkar posted a video and wrote, "Guys do take care of yourself plz plz wear mask n maintain social distance.. i am asymptomatic and shall resume work very soon.. till then take care n be safe."

Related: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar tests COVID19 positive

Related: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mayur Vakani hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Vakani, on the other hand, was hospitalised after testing positive while his wife is in home quarantine. The actor's wife Hemali Vakani revealed to ETimes that the actor has been admitted in Ahmedabad.

She said, "He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

She added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two."