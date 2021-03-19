Image Source : INSTAGRAM/REALMANDARCHANDWADKAR Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar tests COVID19 positive

After Sunderlal aka Mayurk Vakani, another actor from the most popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has tested COVID19 positive. Actor Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide in the show, has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. As per TOI, the actor started to show symptoms including cold for a week and got himself tested. Confirmed the same, Mandar told ETimes, "My symptoms of cold had actually gone away but suddenly yesterday I could not smell camphor in puja. I felt I had lost the sense of smell and got myself tested. Upon getting the test, I immediately informed the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' unit that I shall stay away from the shoot until I am perfectly alright again."

Bhide aka Mandar Chandwadkar is currently in home quarantine. The show's plot is currently revolving around Bhide so the actor's Covid positive reports have left the makers worried. The actor was shooting with co-stars Sonalika Joshi and Palak Sindhwani and has asked them to get tested as well.

Mandar said, "I have told Sonalika and Palak also to get themselves tested. Rishi, an AD on the show had a bit of cold and I told him too, he has thankfully tested negative."

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mayur Vakani and his wife have tested COVID19 positive as well. The actor, who plays the role of Sundarlal in the comedy show, has also been hospitalised after testing positive while his wife is in home quarantine. The actor's wife Hemali Vakani revealed to ETimes that the actor has been admitted in Ahmedabad.

She said, "He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

She added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running TV shows. He still manages to garner high TRP and keeps the fans hooked to their TV screens.