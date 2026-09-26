Bigg Boss 20 Promo: Salman Khan schools Reeti Tiwari over remarks against Qazi Touqeer, questions Asif Khan

The 20th season of Bigg Boss is proving to be quite entertaining, featuring frequent clashes between contestants. Recently, a heated argument broke out between Reeti Tiwari and Qazi Touqeer during which Reeti used abusive language towards Qazi. She also used offensive words against him during a task. Salman Khan is seen scolding her for this very behaviour.

What did Salman Khan say to Reeti?

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan discusses the contestants' behaviour throughout the week and reprimands those who have violated rules or boundaries. This time, Reeti Tiwari and Asif Khan were in the spotlight. In the promo, Salman Khan tells Reeti, "You harbour a lot of jealousy towards Qazi and feel insecure." Reeti retorts, "I am not jealous; I simply don't like him as a person."

Salman adds, "There is a limit to showing disrespect, but you crossed all boundaries." Reeti tried to defend herself, but Salman wouldn't listen. It is worth noting that Reeti is the daughter of actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Salman questions Asif Khan

The promo shows Salman Khan asking the housemates, "Didn't you feel she crossed all lines of disrespect? You were egging her on, and she kept escalating." Salman then angrily asks Asif Khan, "Where was your common sense? If your sister were being disrespected like this by someone else, would you have allowed it?"

What was the issue?

A task took place in Bigg Boss involving a competition between the teams led by Young and Qazi. Both teams were tasked with 'dissing'—or insulting—each other's participants and criticising them. Under the guise of the task, Reeti crossed the line and made several offensive remarks against Qazi; instead of stopping her, her team appeared to encourage her behaviour. Consequently, Salman Khan reprimanded Reeti and Asif.

Watch the latest promo here:

Notably, this reality show airs daily at 9 PM on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors. Today's episode will feature the Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan will give feedback to Bigg Boss 20 contestants for this week. He will be announcing the elimination for this week tomorrow.

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