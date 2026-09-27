Bigg Boss 20: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat join Salman Khan to promote Drishyam 3; give housemates a fun task

Actors Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat will join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 20's Weekend Ka Vaar this Sunday, September 27. The actors will be seen promoting their upcoming film Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and interacting with the contestants. JioHotstar has released several promos of the upcoming episode, giving a glimpse of the fun-filled moments in store for the housemates.

Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar

In one of the promos, Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat can be seen joining Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 20 stage. The actors are seen interacting with the housemates and giving them a fun task. Take a look:

In another promo, Ajay Devgn is also seen asking Qazi Tauqueer to recreate his popular dance step 'I'm a rockstar baby'. Qazi takes up the challenge and attempts to recreate the step, making the moment entertaining for everyone in the house. The promo also shows Ajay putting Jaideep in a fun situation as the two actors take part in the task with the contestants. Watch the promo below:

In another Bigg Boss 20 promo, Jaideep Ahlawat was seen having a fun banter and dialogue challenge with housemates Gullu and Kanika Mann. Salman Khan asked them to repeat Jaideep Ahlawat's Haryanvi dialogue in English. Sharing the promo, JioHotstar Reality wrote, "@fun.with.gullu.g ke english ne humaare saath @jaideepahlawat aur @ajaydevgn ko bhi fan bana diya."

About Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will also see Salman Khan welcoming Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat as they come to promote their upcoming film Drishyam 3. The film brings back Ajay as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Ishita Dutta, Shriya Saran, Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third instalment in the popular crime thriller franchise and continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.

The Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air tonight, September 27, at 9 pm on JioHotstar and 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

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