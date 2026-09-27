Ritesh Pal wins India's Best Dancer Season 5, takes home Rs 15 lakh prize money and trophy

India's Best Dancer Season 5 has finally reached its conclusion with the grand finale. After weeks of performances, eliminations and intense competition, Ritesh Pal, with choreographer Pratik Utekar, crowned the winners of the season. Apart from the trophy, he also won a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

Anshika Dhara emerged as the first runner-up and received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh, while Prathamesh Mane became the second runner-up and won a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Ritesh Pal wins India's Best Dancer Season 5

Ritesh Pal emerged as the winner after competing against the other finalists and impressed the judges and audience with their performances throughout the season. Sharing a picture of himself with the winning trophy, Ritesh Pal on Instagram wrote, "This is Our Victory… The journey of 17 weeks, the love and support is unreal.. The ups and downs are all paid off…. @iamriteshpal_19 my Rockstar always." Take a look:

After winning the show, Ritesh Pal said, "Dance has always been my passion, and winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is a dream come true. I feel truly fortunate to be a part of this journey with Sony Entertainment Television. India Wala Dance pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me grow as a performer. I am grateful to Karisma Ma’am, Jaaved Sir, Geeta Maa and Terence Sir for their guidance, with Geeta Maa holding a special place in my heart. A special thank you to my choreographer Pratik Utekar Sir for believing in me and transforming my journey. I have learnt so much from my fellow contestants. This trophy makes every challenge worthwhile."

Whereas Ritesh Pal's choreographer, Pratik Utekar, said, "Winning India’s Best Dancer Season 5 with my shishya Ritesh Pal is an incredibly proud and emotional moment. I am so happy to see his growth, and Ritesh has always trusted my vision and wholeheartedly accepted my guidance. Since we both come from a contemporary dance background, India Wala Dance challenged us to step out of our comfort zone and explore new dance forms. We overcame every challenge together, and lifting this trophy with him makes this victory truly special."

India's Best Dancer Season 5: Finalists

The grand finale brought together the Top 5 finalists, including Geetanjali Marwaha, Riteish Pal, Dipali Borkar, Anshika Dhara and Prathamesh Mane.

India's Best Dancer Season 5 grand finale

The two-day grand finale event was attended by Jackie Shroff, along with The Vvaan actors Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, who made a guest appearance on the show on Day 2. India's Best Dancer Season 5 was judged by Karisma Kapoor, Jaaved Jaaferi, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, while Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosted the show. The season followed the theme 'India Wala Dance' and featured dancers from different parts of the country.

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