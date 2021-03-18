Image Source : TWITTER/@TMKOC_FANS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mayur Vakani hospitalised after testing Covid positive

Lately, many Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for Coronavirus including Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Satish Kaushik and others. Now, popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actor Mayur Vakani and his wife have tested COVID19 positive, The actor, who plays the role of Sundarlal in the comedy show, has also been hospitalised after testing positive while his wife is in home quarantine. The actor's wife Hemali Vakani revealed to ETimes that the actor has been admitted in Ahmedabad.

She said, "He shot for a few episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and returned on March 7. A few days later he developed a few symptoms, but initially, we thought it could be because of travelling. However, after we did the test, his report came COVID-19 positive. Actually, thoda delay hogaya in getting the test done. He was admitted on March 11 at a hospital in Ahmedabad."

She added, "Now, we both are fine. As I am asymptomatic, I am in home quarantine. Mayur will undergo another test maybe by tomorrow and will be discharged in a day or two."

Earlier in November last year, the show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi had also tested positive for COVID-19. Asit Modi tweeted, "After some symptoms of COVID19,I got myself tested & Report came positive.I have isolated myself.I request.. who has come in my contact to be careful and follow the protocol." He further urges his fans to not worry about him and keep showering love on him. He said that with the blessings of his loved ones, he will be healthy soon.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been most popular for Dayaben and Jethalal's cute chemistry and banter. Played by Disha Vakani and Dilip Joshi, the show earned mass popularity over the years and fans loved to mimic Dayaben's 'Hey Maa Mataji' dialogue. However, when Disha Vakani opted to leave the show after the arrival of her daughter, the show witnessed a blow. While fans kept waiting for the leading actress to return to her character, things did not seem to work out between the producers and her. Nevertheless, the show kept ruling the hearts of the people with its comedy.