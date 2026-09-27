Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Isha Rikhi evicted from Salman Khan's show; becomes second contestant to leave

The recent Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar brought an emotional moment for the housemates as Salman Khan announced Isha Rikhi's eviction from the reality show. With her elimination, Isha has become the second contestant to leave the show after Rohed Khan.

Isha Rikhi evicted from Bigg Boss 20

During the September 27 Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20, Salman Khan announced that Isha Rikhi's journey on the show had come to an end. Isha has become the second contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Before Isha, Rohed Khan had been eliminated from the show.

Isha Rikhi's journey on the show lasted three weeks. During her time in the house, she tried to make her place in the competition, but eventually had to bid goodbye to the show.

For the unversed, Yung DSA was also among the contestants nominated for eviction this week. However, Young received more votes than Isha and managed to stay in the competition. While Young was saved by the audience votes, Isha was evicted from the show.

As soon as Salman Khan announced the elimination, Isha became emotional. Her three-week journey on the show received a mixed response from viewers. Amid tough competition, she could not leave the kind of impact that her fans and viewers had expected from her.

Contestants left in the Bigg Boss 20 house

Following Isha Rikhi's eviction, 14 contestants are now left in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The season began with 16 contestants, and two have now been eliminated, with Rohed Khan being the first contestant to leave the show.

In Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat also joined the host Salman Khan on the stage as they came to promote their upcoming film Drishyam 3. The crime thriller is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. The film also stars Tabu, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta in key roles.

Moreover, the team of the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar, including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyu, and Panchayat actor Raghubir Yadav, also appeared on the show.

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Bigg Boss 20: Ajay Devgn-Jaideep Ahlawat join Salman Khan to promote Drishyam 3; give housemates a fun task