Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere: Mika Singh to choose queen of his heart on TV, know when & where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ STARBHARAT Mika Singh will choose his bride on TV

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti Premiere: Popular singer Mika Singh is all set for the reality show Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti in which he will be seen seeking out his life partner. The show is hosted by Bollywood singer Shaan. The show will premiere on Sunday bringing celebrity guests including Mika's best friend Kapil Sharma, Mika's elder brother and bhangra star Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek and Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more cheering and supporting him in his quest for his life partner.

Mika chooses his bride on TV

Mika's Swayamvar show will see 12 ladies entering the competition. He said: "I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl finally. I am blessed as so many people love me and as I start my journey all the people who are a part of my life have joined me on the show to help me make the most important decision of my life. Daler (Mehndi) paaji, my elder brother and a father figure to me, Shaan my best friend who I've known for more than 20 years now will be my wingman, Kapil Sharma my brother, Divyanka Tripathi, Raveena Tandon and many others," he adds.

"I share a very close bond with all these people. They are not coming here as celebrities but as my friends. I hope all the viewers love the show and shower me with their blessings on this important journey," he concludes.

Read: Rakhi Vijan DENIES playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says 'the news...

Streaming LIVE today

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti will start on June 19 on Star Bharat at 8 pm. Viewers can watch it on cable TV by tuning in to Star Bharat and Star Bharat HD at 8 pm on Sunday. Viewers can also stream live on Disney+Hotstar App at the same time. Going forward, the show will air every Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

Mika to find his dreamn girl

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti will have 12 contestants who will woo Mika. It will be hosted by Shaan. Shaan the host and 'dost' will give audiences a glimpse of the real Mika behind the very public persona as he sets out to select his dream girl.