Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere LIVE: Kapil Sharma wishes his 'bhai', 12 female contestants to enter show

Mika Singh will choose the woman of his dreams in a reality show based on the concept of Swayamvar. It will premiere on Star Bharat on Sunday at 8 pm and will air on the weekdays.

Devasheesh Pandey Written by: Devasheesh Pandey
New Delhi Updated on: June 19, 2022 20:12 IST
Celebs
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARBHARAT

Mika Singh will choose his wife on TV

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere LIVE: Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh is all set to be part of the new season of Swayamvar. On the reality show, Mika, who has sung hits like Mauja Hi Mauja, Ganpat, Dhinka Chika, Milegi Milegi and many more in Hindi films, will get the opportunity to choose his bride from the 12 female contestants who will fight to be the singer's to-be. The show will premiere on Star Bharat on Sunday at 8 pm and will air from Monday to Friday. All eyes will be on the different facets of his personality Mika will show on TV. The show will be hosted by singer Shaan and many celebrities like Mika's elder brother and bhangra star Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek and Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more will cheer and support him in his quest for his life partner.

 

Live updates :Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti LIVE premiere

  • Jun 19, 2022 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Mika Singh performs at his own Swayamvar

    In a video, Mika Singh is seen singing at the premiere episode of Mika Di Vohti. He sets the stage on fire with his electrifying performance. 

  • Jun 19, 2022 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab wish Mika Singh

    In the premiere episode of Mika Di Vohti, TV actors and Woh Hai Albela co-stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh put up a magical dance performance and even wished singer Mika Singh as he embarks on a new journey. 

  • Jun 19, 2022 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    When and where to watch Mika Di Vohti?

    Mika Singh will choose his bride on TV in a reality show featuring 12 contestants. It is hosted by singer Shaan and will feature Kapil Sharma, Daler Mehndi and Shaheer Sheikh. If you want ti catch the reality show live, know all the details below.

    Read: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere: Mika to choose queen of his heart on TV| when & where to watch

  • Jun 19, 2022 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Mika Singh excited for his 'swayamvar' on TV

    On being part of Mika Di Vohti, Bollywood singer Mika Singh said, "I am very excited and all set to find my dream girl finally. I am blessed as so many people love me and as I start my journey all the people who are a part of my life have joined me on the show to help me make the most important decision of my life."

  • Jun 19, 2022 7:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

    Kapil Sharma, Daler Mahendi and other celebs to support Mika

    Mika Singh's best friend Kapil Sharma, Mika's elder brother and bhangra star Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek and Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more will be seen in Mika Di Vohti show cheering and supporting him in his quest for his life partner.

  • Jun 19, 2022 7:58 PM (IST) Posted by Devasheesh Pandey

