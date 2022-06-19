Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere LIVE: Kapil Sharma wishes his 'bhai', 12 female contestants to enter show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STARBHARAT Mika Singh will choose his wife on TV

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti premiere LIVE: Popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh is all set to be part of the new season of Swayamvar. On the reality show, Mika, who has sung hits like Mauja Hi Mauja, Ganpat, Dhinka Chika, Milegi Milegi and many more in Hindi films, will get the opportunity to choose his bride from the 12 female contestants who will fight to be the singer's to-be. The show will premiere on Star Bharat on Sunday at 8 pm and will air from Monday to Friday. All eyes will be on the different facets of his personality Mika will show on TV. The show will be hosted by singer Shaan and many celebrities like Mika's elder brother and bhangra star Daler Mehndi, Krushna Abhishek and Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Karan Wahi, Niyati Fatnani, Ishaan Dhawan, Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and many more will cheer and support him in his quest for his life partner.