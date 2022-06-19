Rakhi Vijan DENIES playing Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, says 'the news...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI VIJAN Rakhi Vijan

After Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah almost five years ago, several names for her replacement made rounds on social media. Previously, it was said that Disha Vakani would return to the show and reprise her role. However, of late, there have been talks about replacing her with a new face, who appeared to be actress Rakhi Vijan. However, taking to her social media, the actress denied the reports about her entry as Dayaben in the show.

Popularly remembered for her iconic character Sweety Mathur from the '90s sitcom 'Hum Paanch,' Rakhi was believed to be shortlisted for Dayaben's role.

Rakhi Vijan's Instagram Post

The Hum Paanch actress refuted the rumours of being a part of the comic sitcom. Sharing a post on Instagram, Rakhi wrote that the news of replacing Disha came as a shock to her, "Hello every1..this news is a rumor..which shocks me..I haven't been approached by the producers or the channel..".

Earlier, it was reported that "Rakhi Vijan has been approached for essaying the role of Dayaben. Rakhi is one among the most talented actresses. She has a fine comic timing." Vijan has been earlier part of shows like 'Dekh Bhai Dekh', 'Banegi Apni Baat', 'Naagin 4'. She has also featured in Bollywood movies like 'Golmaal Returns'. The actress also participated in 'Bigg Boss 2'. ALSO READ: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi misses Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, talks about on-screen chemistry with Babita Ji

Meanwhile, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had recently informed the media that the famous character will return to the story but he can't confirm the comeback of Disha Vakani. The audience of the show are missing their favourite Disha Vakani. For the unversed, she took a maternity break in September 2017 and never came back. TMKOC: Dilip Joshi BREAKS silence on Daya aka Disha Vakani's return, says 'it’s been 5 years...'