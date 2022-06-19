TMKOC: Dilip Joshi misses Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, talks about on-screen chemistry with Babita Ji

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TMKOC_FUNNY_WORLD_1610/ DILIP.JOSH Jethalal-Dayaben and Jethalal with Babita Ji

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian Television. It has enjoyed a successful run over the years. One of the most favourite characters of the audience, Dayaben is all set to be seen on the show after four years. Many people loved the popular bond of Jethalal and Dayaben. Disha Vakani, who played Daya hasn't been a part of TMKOC since 2015 and many of her fans miss her. Previously, it was said that Disha Vakani would return to the show and reprise her role as Dayaben. However, of late, there have been talks about replacing her with a new face.

Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) misses his Dayaben

Seems like Daya's absence is bothering Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi, who told ETimes, "I miss Disha ji, we have worked together for 10 years. Hamari tuning and chemistry day one se jam gayi thi and we had a great time working together. We have shot some of the most beautiful scenes in the last 10 years and had a great time. Of course, Disha ji is a number one artist when it comes to comedy." ALSO READ: TMKOC: Dilip Joshi BREAKS silence on Daya aka Disha Vakani's return, says 'it’s been 5 years...'

"She has an inhibited approach while doing comedy and it is very rare in female artists. She’s wonderful and a bindaas actress, and the madness she brought to the scenes, not only as an actor but as an audience also I enjoyed seeing her onscreen. Kabhi Kabhi main bhi purane clips dekhta hoon aur sochta hoon arre ye scene kab kiya tha. I have done so many scenes with her in the last 10 years. I also enjoy watching those scenes. Yes, personally I also miss Disha ji very much. Ek scene karne ka mazaa joh ek co-actor ke saath aata hai that I definitely miss it," Joshi added.

He further revealed that he hasn't spoken to Disha ever since she left the show. "To be very frank Disha ji is a very private person and from the time she has left the show, we haven’t spoken to each other," Dilip Joshi said.

Meanwhile, if sources are to be believed, actress Rakhi Vijan popularly remembered for her iconic character Sweety Mathur from the '90s sitcom 'Hum Paanch' has been shortlisted for Dayaben's role.

Dilip Joshi on Babita ji and Jethalal's on-screen equation

The senior actor revealed that he has always been careful that Babita ji (Munmun Dutta) and Jethalal's equation shouldn't look vulgar.

"When we started the show and the banter was created between Babita ji and my character Jethalal, I was very clear that my relationship with her on the show should not go beyond limit. There’s a very thin line agar thoda sa bhi upar Yaa yahan wahan hogaya toh it will look vulgar. It should have piousness. Jaise harr joh purush hota hai usse khubsurat aurat achi lagti hai. It is not more than that and he doesn’t have any malice in his heart."