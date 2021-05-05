Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKAARORA/SHILPASHETTY Super Dancer 4: Malaika Arora to step in Shilpa Shetty's shoes as judge on the reality show

Super Dancer 4 is one of the ongoing reality shows that has been impressing fans with the talent coming from across the country. The show has been going on for weeks now and shows Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu gracing the judges' chair. Just like many other shows, the makers of SD4 have also decided to move to a new location-- Daman but not everyone has nodded in yes to the same. One amongst those is the 'Dhadkan' actress who has decided not to travel amid the pandemic. It will be none other than Malaika Arora who will be replacing the actress as the new judge. Not just her but the show will also have popular choreographer Terence Lewis joining in as the judge.

A report in TOI stated, "It is learned that Shilpa Shetty has preferred to stay back and not go to Daman for the shooting of one of the most popular dance reality shows. However, the other two judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu have joined the unit and the shooting of the new episodes has begun at the new location. Also, two new faces have joined the unit and they are Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora who will also be judging the contestants of the show."

For those unversed both Shilpa and Anurag have been missing from the shooting of the show for quite some time because of personal commitments. Last week the show was judged by Farah Khan and Remo D'Souza.

Not just Super Dancer, but even Indian Idol witnessed the judges Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. The thirs judge Himesh Reshammiya has been performing his duties but now the makers are planning to bring Sukhvinder Singh on board to fill in for others. In the wake of the same, they have even approached the singer to be one of the judges on the show.

Meanwhile, various restrictions have been imposed in a number of states. In Maharashtra as well, the restrictions have extended till May 14 and this is why various shows have moved to another location for shooting.