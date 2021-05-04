Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Dance Deewane: Sonu Sood, Nora Fatehi break down listening to why Bharti Singh doesn't feel like having baby

The COVID-19 battle has taken a toll on the mental and emotional well-being of people. Similar is the case with comedienne Bharti Singh who in a recent episode of 'Dance Deewane 3' broke down recalling her mother's struggle. Not only this but she even revealed that she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are not ready to embrace parenthood looking at the current situation. It all happened after the performance of a contestant showcasing the real-life story of a mother who lost her 14-day-old baby to the deadly virus. Not just the host couple but also the judges including Nora Fatehi, Sonu Sood, and Tushar Kalia can be seen with a stream of tears in their eyes.

Bharti recalled the time when her mother tested positive and said, "Ye Corona itna rula raha hai, itni jaane le raha hai. Meri khud ki mummy ko Covid ho gaya tha. Mummy ka phone ata tha ki saamne ek uncle hai unki death ho gayi. Mummy roti thi. Mere ko ye darr tha ki mere ko to ye phone nahi aega na. Itna zyada tod diya hai Corona ne."

Have a look at the video:

Not only this, but soon after the emotional performance got over, Bharti said that she and Haarsh have been planning to have a baby but looking at the current death rate, they have given up the idea.

She even in an interview with TellyChakkar said, "due to the coronavirus outbreak, I don’t wish to take any chance. I can’t plan a baby in such tension. I want my baby to come in a healthy environment. Right now, it is risky to even visit a hospital and once you get pregnant, you have to visit a doctor for regular check-ups. Might as well wait for another year than putting a small baby’s life at risk."

Speaking about the Dance Deewane 3 episode, it welcomed Sonu Sood as the special guest. Uday Singh, a contestant, and resident of a small town of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh dedicated a dance performance based on the actor's philanthropic deeds during the pandemic.