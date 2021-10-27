Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari goes 'Oh my God' as she shares daughter Palak's look from her first music video

Television's popular actress Shweta Tiwari is on cloud nine as her daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her debut in a music video. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay star took to Instagram and unveiled the poster of Palak's first-ever music video. Sharing her excitement, Shweta wrote, "Proud moment!!!! Oh my god!!!! Finally the time is here, unveiling one of the many looks of @palaktiwarii from her first music video ever ! @harrdysandhu ‘s ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ out on 30th October.

Adding a part of Palak's caption, from her post on Instagram, she said, "It was no less than a dream to work with the legendary director @arvindrkhaira, perform on a song written by none other than @jaani777 and music given by @bpraak!"

Take a look:

In the poster, Palak looked stunning in a black crop top, paired with a red jacket and black pants. Palak also took to the comments section and commented, "Love u most mommy."

In no time, Shwerta's post was bombarded with comments from her fans and well-wishers. Several celebrities from the industry also congratulated Palak. Arjun Bijlani posted clapping hands emojis, Sana Makbul posted a fire emoji, Sangeeta Bijlani commented, "Congrats all da best love the title." Karanvir Bohra dropped raising hands emojis. Dalljiet Kaur said, "Wohoooooooo this is so exciting !!!!! All the best mommy ..,, All the best Palak."

Meanwhile, the song titled Bijlee Bijlee is by Harrdy Sandhu and will be released on October 30, 2021.

Although Palak has followed her mother's legacy of acting she has chosen a completely different route. Unlike Shweta, who made her acting debut through television serials. Palak will be seen in Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, directed by Vishal Mishra. The movie also features Mallika Sherawat, Arbaaz Khan, and Vivek Oberoi.

