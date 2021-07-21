Shweta Tiwari sweats it out at gym with daughter Palak in THIS viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETA TIWARI Shweta Tiwari sweats it out at the gym with daughter Palak in THIS viral video

Actress Shweta Tiwari who rose to fame with her role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has always been in the headlines for either her work or personal life. But this time, it was her incredible weight loss journey that caught everyone's attention. The actress had revealed that she's lost as much as 10kgs. She has been going through rigorous training and has been following a strict diet to maintain her fitness. On Wednesday, Shweta's trainer shared a video in which she can be seen sweating it out at the gym along with her daughter Palak.

In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen doing hardcore rope exercises. "LIKE MOTHER~LIKE DAUGHTER @shweta.tiwari & @palaktiwarii challenging & motivating each other," captioned the post.

Take a look:

Recently, Shweta was also spotted at Rahul Vaidya's wedding in a gorgeous purple shimmer saree. Her photos from the function were showered with lots of love and appreciation from her friends from the industry including Sana Khan, Varun Sood among others.

Shweta's drastic transformation is quite evident from the number of pictures she has shared on Instagram. In case you've missed the same, have a look at the same here:

Shweta's personal life has always remained in the limelight. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary turned out to be violent and unsuccessful. She decided to move on and married TV actor Abhinav Kohli. However, things between them also turned sour sometime back. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first wedding while with Abhinav she has a son Reyansh.

On the professional front, Shweta is currently being seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with Divyanka Tripathi, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani among others.