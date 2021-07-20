Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi aka 'MagarRani' flaunts crocodile claw marks she got performing stunt

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVYANKA TRIPATHI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi aka 'MagarRani' flaunts crocodile claw marks

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actress Divyanka Tripathi has been grabbing all the limelight for her fearless attitude and remarkable performance on the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Host Rohit Shetty even refers her to as 'Magarrani'. On Tuesday, the actress shared a sneak peek of her Khatron Ke Khiladi adventures. In the picture, she could be seen flaunting cuts on her chin and wrist.

Divyanka shared two pictures on Instagram in which she could be seen flaunting a cut on her chin. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, "I love nature too much to carry Croc leather. I rather wear Croc tooth mark on my chin and Croc claw mark on my wrist!(View image 2 to know what I'm talking about!) #KhatronKeKhiladi11 #FearFactor #FirstStunt #MedalOfTheDay #CrocodileMarks."

Take a look:

Earlier, during the promo episode too we saw Divyanka cradling a crocodile as if she was singing a lullaby to a baby. The video starts with the actress twirling in a maroon saree posing at the beach and the next scene shows Rohit Shetty introducing her saying “Divyanka bani magar rani”. And the next scene shows the actress singing a lullaby to a crocodile who is sitting on her lap. In the video, it can also be seen that Shweta Tiwari is frightened by the sight of Divyaka Tripathi singing to the crocodile.

Releasing the promo makers wrote, “Agar aur magar ke beech, Darr aur dare ka ultimate showdown lekar aaraha hai Khatron Ke Khiladi 11."

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Raj Kundra's pornography case: 'This is why I call movie industry a gutter'

Recently, while talking to ETimes TV, the actress spoke about her injuries and shared, "I call my injuries and bruises a medal. During one of the stunts, a crocodile had bitten me on my wrist and near the jaw. There was a big injury in my hand. So, I have had many injuries and now I am flaunting them like medals."