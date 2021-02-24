Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI/ABHINAVKOHLI Shweta Tiwari's husband Abhinav Kohli approaches High Court against actress. Know why

TV actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular celebrities of the small screen. Be it her shows or professional life, fans have always been eager to know what's up with the actress who rose to fame through her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her first wedding with husband Raja Chaudhary grabbed limelight for all the wrong reasons after which she divorced him and went on to marry Abhinav Kohli later. Well, her second marriage hit the hard rocks as well. In November last year, Abhinav accused the actress of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and even posted a video of Instagram. Well now, it has now come to light that he even moved to High Court despite several efforts of him trying to reach his son.

Abhinav revealed that when Shweta contracted COVID-19 last year, she sent Reyansh to stay with him but as soon as she recovered, she took the child back. Ever since Abhinav has not met his son and not only this he has even shared videos of the time when he went to Shweta's home to meet Reyansh. The same was confirmed by the lawyer who also said that a notice was issued by HC in December itself but the matter was listed on January 5.

Shweta was likewise present on that day, nonetheless, she requested some more time to get a legal counselor. As indicated by Tripti, they mentioned Shweta to allow Reyansh to meet Abhinav, regardless of whether it was through video call. Abhinav's legal counselor further added that as indicated by the court request, Abhinav is allowed to connect with Reyansh each evening from 6 to 6.30 pm.

Abhinav says that he has not met his son since 12 November, 2020. Not only this, but even on the baby's birthday on November 27, he couldn’t meet Reyansh.

Have a look at certain videos which Abhinav posted:

