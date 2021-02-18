Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI Shweta Tiwari's trainer shares glimpse of actress' 'never give up' attitude during workout

Actress Shweta Tiwari who rose to fame with her role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay has always been in the limelight for either her work or personal life. But this time, it is her incredible weight loss journey that has caught everyone's attention. The actress who was last seen in the daily soap 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' shared an update and revealed that she's lost as much as 10kgs. While many are still digesting the amazing transformation, another picture of Shweta has been shared by her gym trainer from in between her workout session. In the same she was seen resting by the side of a wall which had the poster of Salman Khan.

Alongside the picture that Shweta's celebrity fitness trainer Prasad Shirkee shared, he wrote, "She is not sleeping, just recovering for her next move. Never give up...#gym #beingstrongglobal #fitness #health #model #celebrity #itaawards2021 #celebritytrainer #coach."

Coming back to Shweta's weight loss, she wrote, "Weight Loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape..

Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia."

On the professional front, Shweta who has been the winner of Bigg Boss 4 has also been a part of shows like-- Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and ohers.

Her personal life has always been in the limelight as previosuly it was her troubled wedding with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary and now same is the case with her present husband and TV actor Abhinav Kohli. She is a mother to a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first wedding while with Abhinav she has a son Reyansh.