Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FANPAGES MS Dhoni, wife Sakshi's dance on 'Mummy Nu Pasand' song leaves fans drooling. Watch viral video

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni leave their fans drooling over their social media activity every time they upload a picture or video. Yet again, the two of them set internet on fire with their viral dance videos from their friend's wedding. The two of them all decked up beautifully were seen shaking a leg on various Bollywood and Punjabi songs. In one of the videos, Dhoni is seen sitting on a chair while Sakshi dances on 'Mummy Nu Pasand' song while another one shows him loosening up a bit on the stage.

Apart from this, Sakshi, who is quite active on Instagram has shared a number of photos and videos from the marriage in which she is seen looking breathtaking in her pink shimmery lehenga. Dhoni, on the other hand opted for a beige coloured Indo-western attire.

Have a look at the fun viral videos here:

Check out Sakshi's Instagram posts:

On the personal front, Dhoni and Sakshi tied the knot in a private ceremony on July 4, 2010. Later in February 6, 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter Ziva who over the years became one of the most popular star kids on the web.

Talking about professional life, Dhoni was last seen playing competitive cricket at Indian Premier League 2020. He will next lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

