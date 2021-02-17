Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover to return as 'Guthi' on the comedy show?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular comedy shows that has aired on national television till date. Not just ace comedian Kapil Sharma but his team including Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh and others have been grabbing have been receiving praises. Apart from them, there was yet another perosnality who rose to fam through the character of 'Guthi' and yes we are talking about Sunil Grover! Soon after his fall out with Kapil, he left the show and never came back but now it seems that a good news is all set to make fans happy. A latest report suggests that the actor-comedian might return to TKSS, all thanks to superstar Salman Khan.

As per a latest report in Koimoi.com, the Dabanng actor who happens to the be producer of Kapil Sharma's show is trying to make peache between the two of them. Not only this but a few days back fans went crazy when Kapil Sharma's makeup man shared a picture with Sunil on his Instagram handle.

There is no confirmation about the same as of now but if the reports turn out to be true then the show's TRPs are definitely going to be soar up to next level.

Previously when Sunil made an exit from the show, Kapil in an interview said, "All I can say is, he (Sunil) should have never left our show, we were all part of the success of our show. Sunil has been around trying to find his bearings in the entertainment industry. He's my senior. I've the highest regard for his talents. And I am not the kind to feel threatened or competitive about anyone.

In fact, I go out of my way to ensure every member of my team has a chance to take the stage, so I can relax. Sunil must have been provoked into leaving by people around him."

On the professional front, Kapil's comedy show has gone off-air temporarily after the birth of his second baby in February. While for Sunil, he was last seen in 'Tandav' which released on Amazon Prime Video and featured Saif Ali Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub , Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra among others.