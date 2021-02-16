Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNIROY Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her sizzling pictures. Seen yet?

Actress Mouni Roy is not only known for her screen presence but also the good looks that's she's been blessed with. She blew everyone's minds ever since her appearance in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show 'Naagin.' Ever since then, her fans have always been eager to know what's going on in her life. She's one of the most active celebrities on social media. Every now and then, she shared pictures and videos of herself that leave people go gaga over her beauty. Yet again, she did the same when she treated us with her sizzling pictures from the beach where she was seen "chasing sunsets" wearing a red coloured bikini.

The pictures that were reportedly taken in Dubai were shared by the actress on the photo-sharing application on Monday. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing for the lens while she enjoys the stunning background. The three pictures where captioned, "Chasing sunsets," and "Like a song bird in the sea." These Instagram photos have now taken over the internet and fans cannot stop gushing over her perfectly toned body.

Check them out here:

This isn't the first time that she has impressed us with her pictures by the beach. Her Instagram timeline is filled with stunning photos that prove she's water baby. Have a look:

Coming back to her personal life, it was being said that she is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend and Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar. A report in The Times Of India states that the actress is really close to Suraj's parents and the couple are now planning to take their relationship to the next level. "Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision," read the report.

For the unversed, Mouni made her debut in the field of acting in the year 2006 with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi after which she went on to act in Do Saheliyaan and Kasturi. She became a household name after her appearances in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. Not just daily soaps, Mouni has been a part of reality TV shows like Zara Nachke Dikha, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and Box Cricket League 2.

Next up she has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna Akkenni and Dimple Kapadia in crucial roles. She was last seen in Zee5's spy thriller London Confidential.