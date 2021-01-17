Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOUNIROY Naagin fame Mouni Roy getting married to Dubai based banker Suraj Nambiar?

Yet another report of a celebrity wedding is here! And we are talking about none other than actress Mouni Roy. Yes, that's true! The Naagin actress, as per the latest report is all set to tie the knot with a Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar. For those unversed, the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress during the COVID-19 lockdown was in Dubai with her sister, brother-in-law, and their kids. And it seems as if the duo got struck by cupid and they fell in love with each other. Although there hasn't been any official announcement about the same, but if the rumours turn out to be true then this would be another surprise for the fans who are eagerly waiting for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding that is going to take place on January 24.

A report in The Times Of India states that the actress is really close to Suraj's parents and the couple are now planning to take their relationship to the next level. "Her comfort level with his parents will be one of the major factors in precipitating her decision," read the report. This is not the first time that she has grabbed eyeballs for her personal life as previously her name was linked to Suraj.

At that time, she told Mumbai Mirror, "People who matter know I'm single and it's not about the shortage of time because you can compartmentalize your life. But I need to meet the right person, I can't just pick someone and start dating. At the moment I'm grateful for this window (movies) that has opened in my life. I don't think I should throw it away by not giving my 100 percent to it."

If you think that's enough, then probably you are wrong. A video of Mouni calling Suraj's parents mom and dad also made way to the internet. Have a look at the same here:

Mouni's relationship status is a lot discussed. She was previously said to be dating actor Mohit Raina. Apart from him, she has even been associated with Gaurav Chopra.

On the professional front, Mouni will next be seen in Ayaan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

Coming back to Mouni walking down the aisle, we wish the actress announce the good news for her fans super soon!