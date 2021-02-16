Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETATIWARI Shweta Tiwari loses 10kg weight and her transformation will give you major fitness goals | PICS

Shweta Tiwari is one of the popular actresses of Television who rose to fame with the role of Prerna she played in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. This is probably the reason why her fans are always excited to know what's up with her. They continously track down what's going on in her professional as well as her personal life through social media. And her recent posts on Instagram left everyone surprised as it showed the actress in a complete new avatar. Shweta who was last seen in 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan' has lost oodles of weight and the sam eis quite evident from her latest pictures. She even shared her weight loss journey where she spoke about how her nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel helped her in losing as much as 10 kgs.

Shweta in her Instagram post also wrote about how badly she was in need of getting fit before beginning the shooting of Hum Tum And Them's shoot. She wrote, "Weight Loss! Phew...Weight loss is not easy...it’s very hard!You need lot of dedication lot of self control and will power! But it is not impossible Also! Especially when you have people like @kskadakia in your life,Who make this difficult journey easy and fun! I think more than me it was her who was determined To get me back in shape..

Coordinating with my trainer, curating a diet according to my needs, likes and requirements ,following up morning to evening! I Am not a client to her I Am a mission! Today my achievement of health and losing weight is All because of YOU Dr. @kskadakia."

Shweta's drastic transformation is quite evident from the number of pictures she has shared on Instagram. In case you've missed the same, have a look at the same here:

Recently, the two lead actresses of the iconic Ekta Kapoor show Shweta and Urvashi Dholakia reunited. The glimpse of the same was shared by Shweta as she wrote, "A woman should be 3 things Intelligent, Strong and badass! That’s what she is @urvashidholakia."

Shweta's personal life has always remained under the limelight. Her first marriage with Raja Chaudhary turned out to be violent and unsuccessful. She decided to move on and married TV actor Abhinav Kohli. However, things between them also turned sour sometime back. Shweta has a daughter Palak Tiwari from her first wedding while with Abhinav she has a son Reyansh.

Image Source : FILR IMAGE Shweta Tiwari with husband Abhinav and kids

On the professional front, Shweta has been a part of shows like-- Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo and ohers. She has also been the winner of Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss season 4.