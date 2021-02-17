This 62-year-old model lost 50 kgs, shares his inspirational weight loss journey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DINESH.MOHAN.58 This 50-year-old model loses 50 kgs, shares his inspirational weight loss journey

Whoever said age is just a number must have known about this 50-year-old model who has been making waves on the internet and the world of fashion. Dinesh Mohan, who has been in the limelight for his killer looks, has revealed that he was a victim of depression and weighed around 130 kgs when he was 44. His inspirational weight loss journey is worth reading as he transformed his personality completely and became a known face of the ramp. Today, he is a popular face on the internet and managed to turn heads at every appearance. Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Dinesh said that he suffered a personal loss after which he was bedridden. His family then encouraged him to live again and he decided to start over.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dinesh said, "t 44, I was going through the worst phase of my life. I suffered a personal loss after which, I was bedridden for a year. If I saw a window, my instinct would be to jump. My sister & her husband took me in & got me psychiatric help, but I took no responsibility to improve my life. I’d live off my sister & brother-in-law. I’d spend my days eating from their fridge; I weighed 130 kgs & required assistance to stand up."

He added, "Finally, one day, they said, ‘You aren’t even trying to find a purpose. Can’t you see that you’re dying in this bed?’ That jolted me–after 8 years of self-pity, I decided to take charge. I went to a dietician & began working out. And after every session, I'd check if I got a 6-pack! Over time, I lost 50 kgs. My confidence grew; I began applying for jobs to get my life back on track. Then one day, I bumped into my neighbor; he couldn’t even recognize me! He worked for a fashion magazine & posted my ‘before’ & ‘after’ pictures. After that, I kept getting calls from modeling agencies! ‘I’ve never modelled in my life. I’m in my 50s,’ I’d say. "

"Still, I decided to audition. I opened the door to a room of youngsters; I was terrified! When my turn arrived, I started posing. Weirdly, I just knew what I was supposed to do. I loved every second of it! After the shoot, the photographers said, ‘You belong here!’ My life took a complete U-turn when I signed up with an agency. I became a different man; I’d rush to work!"

Dinesh Mohan claims that he loves it when his story inspires others and gives a message that it never too late. He said, "People have said, ‘Iss umar mein jawani chad gayi hai.’ Frankly, I don’t listen. I’m 62 & I’ve participated in over 100 shows & countless shoots. Hopefully, my story can inspire people who are struggling to believe that in our ordinary lives, something extraordinary can always happen."

Soon after he became a popular face in the world of showbiz, Dinesh started getting offers for films. He has worked with superstars like Salman Khan and Rajnikanth.