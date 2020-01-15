Shehnaaz Gill’s father advises her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shehnaaz Gill’s father advises her to stay away from Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 will finally have the much awaited family week where the close ones of all the contestants will come to visits them. The channel has already released a promo in which Mahira Sharma’s mother Saniya Sharma and Arti Singh’s brother Krushna Abhishek are seen surprising them. While Krushna and Arti have an emotional break down on meeting each other, Mahira beams with joy at the sight of her mother. However, it was Shehnaaz’s father who grabbed the eyeballs.

Shehnaaz Gill has already become a popular name in showbiz with her cute antics in the Bigg Boss 13 house as well as her possessiveness for Sidharth Shukla. When her father entered the house, he made her swear that she will not take her relationship with Sid forward. The reason could be Shehnaaz’s over-possessiveness for Sidharth which will eventually hurt her. On the weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan also tried to make her understand the same thing.

In the promo, Shehnaaz’s father is also seen telling her that her biggest enemy in the house if Paras Chhabra. He later slams him for creating distance between Mahira and Shehnaaz.

Talking about Paras, it is said that his mother will visit him inside the house this week. There were many speculations that Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri will be there. She will be seen confronting Paras over his bond with Mahira, but that won't be happening in the family week. Rather, Paras' mother Ruby will be there to meet her son.

Other family family members will be Sidharth Shukla's mother, Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz, Vishal Aaditya Singh’s brother Kunal Singh. Shefali Zariwala's husband Parag Tyagi will be in the house for the special segment. Actress Madhurima Tuli will also get to meet her mother Vijaya Tuli, and Rashami Desai will meet her brother Gaurav.

The visit of the family members will be spread across two episodes -- five on January 14 and five on January 15.

