'Maharani of Jaipur...' When Kapil Sharma mocked Bappi Lahiri's gold jewellery. Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : AIR/KAPIL SHARMA When Kapil Sharma mocked Bappi Lahiri for his jewellery

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri is no more! He passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Lahiri's career in the music industry spanned over fifty years and he was popularly called 'Disco King'. Apart from his music, Lahiri was also popular for sporting heavy gold jewellery. Now, an old video of Kapil Sharma's reality show performance is doing rounds on the internet, where the ace comedian is mocking Bappi Lahiri's gold jewellery.

Kapil Sharma is imitating Inspector Shamsher in the video, who is threatening to put Bappi Lahiri behind the bars for stealing gold jewellery. He further calls Bappi Lahiri a 'Maharani of Jaipur' for his heavy jewellery (Itna sona pehen rakha hai tumne, music director kum, Jaipur ki Maharani zyada laga rahe ho). Watch the hilarious video here

The veteran singer passed away at the age of 69. He was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house. Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Singer last appeared on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, watch video

Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the "Disco King" in India was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music. He first composed music for a Bengali film 'Daadu' in 1972 and launched his Bollywood career with a film, 'Nanha Shikari'. He shot to global fame with his chartbusting music for "Disco Dancer" and the song 'Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja...", and later the superhit music for "Zakhmee", "Lahu Ke Do Rang".

Bappi Lahiri's last Bollywood song was “Bhankas” for the 2020 film "Baaghi 3". The music director was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards for his contribution to the Bollywood music industry.

Also Read: Bappi Lahiri Passes Away: Tributes pour in as legendary musician's mortal remains taken home | LIVE