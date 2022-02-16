Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69; Fans, celebs mourn legendary musician's death | LIVE

Wednesday, February 16, 2022
     
Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 69. As per news agency PTI, the singer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 16, 2022 8:48 IST
Bappi Lahiri
Bappi Lahiri Passes Away 

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away. He was 69. As per new agency PTI, the singer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

 

  • Feb 16, 2022 8:48 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Ajay Devgn's post for Bappi Lahiri

    Ajay Devgn took to social media to mourn the demise of Bappi Lahiri. The actor tweeted, "Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge."

     

  • Feb 16, 2022 8:44 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Most popular hits of Bappi Lahiri

    Bappi Lahiri's career in the music industry spanned over fifty years and he was popularly called 'Disco King'. Apart from his music, Lahiri was also popular for his look. He always sported heavy gold jewellery. Born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music, Lahiri began his career as a music director at the young age of 19. His parents trained him in every aspect of music. 

    Yaad Aa Raha Hai-- This is one of his most popular songs, sung by Amit Kumar and Lata Manegshkar for the film Love Story. 

  • Feb 16, 2022 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Hansal Mehta's tweet

    Filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid an emotional moving tribute to Bappi Lahiri. "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent," he wrote. 

     

  • Feb 16, 2022 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Popularly known as 'Bappi Da', several fans took to social media and paid tribute to the legendary singer. Expressing shock at the news, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji. Can’t believe my next-door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts."

