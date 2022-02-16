Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69; Fans, celebs mourn legendary musician's death | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri Passes Away

Legendary music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away. He was 69. As per new agency PTI, the singer breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital. Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.