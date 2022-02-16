Bappi Lahiri Dies: Most popular hits of the 'disco king' which generations will remember him by

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BAPPILAHIRI_OFFICIAL_ Bappi Lahiri died in a Mumbai hospital

Popular singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has passed away in Mumbai, doctors confirmed the news. Lahiri's career in the music industry spanned over fifty years and he was popularly called 'Disco King'. Apart from his music, Lahiri was also popular for his look. He always sported heavy gold jewellery. Born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music, Lahiri began his career as a music director at the young age of 19.

His father, Aparesh Lahiri was a famous Bengali singer and his mother, Bansari Lahiri was a musician and a singer who was well-versed in classical music and Shyama Sangeet. His parents trained him in every aspect of music.

We take a look at most popular songs of Lahiri composed in his illustrious career.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

This is one of his most popular songs, sung by Amit Kumar and Lata Manegshkar for the film Love Story.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

Lahiri's another retro classic featured in the film Saaheb. The track was sung by S Janaki and Lahiri himself.

Tama Tama Loge

Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri lend their voices to this hit track featured in the Sanjay Dutt film Thandedar. It was also remixed for Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's film Badrinath Ki Dulahiya.

I am a Disco Dancer

Bappi Lahiri's iconic composition, I am Disco Dancer became a huge hit and became synonymous with Mithun Chakraborty and his dancing style. The song was sung by Vijay Benedict.

Taki oh Taki

Lahiri composed Taki oh Taki for Himmatwala featuring Jeetendra. The song was sung by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle and is still popular for the actors' unique dancing style.