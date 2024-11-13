Coldplay announces fourth concert in India, THIS city to host January 2025 show | Check booking deets and more

Follow us on Image Source : X Coldplay will be on India tour in January next year.

Coldplay, the iconic British pop-rock band, has treated its Indian fans by announcing another show for January 2025. The next city where the band will be performing in front of a live audience is Ahmedabad. Coldplay will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, which is the world's largest cricket stadium on January 26 next year. In a post shared by official X handle, the band wrote, ''2025 AHMEDABAD DATE ANNOUNCED The band will play their biggest ever show, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 January, 2025. Tickets on sale Saturday, 16 November at 12pm IST.''

See the post:

This announcement follows their previously confirmed performances in Mumbai on January 18 and 19, 2025, marking their return to India after nearly a decade. Coldplay's 2025 tour marks the band's first visit to India since their performance in Mumbai in 2016 as part of the Global Citizen Festival.

How and when to book tickets?

Fans can purchase tickets for the Ahmedabad show starting November 16, 2024, at 12 pm IST through BookMyShow. The ticket sale process will include a virtual queue with a randomized system, similar to the one used for their Mumbai concerts.

About Music of the Spheres tour

Some of the popular songs of the band include 'Yellow,' 'The Scientist', 'Fix You', 'Viva La Vida', and 'A Sky Full of Stars'. This will be Coldplay's one of the largest concerts in India to date, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad serving as the venue.

The 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour, which began in 2022, is Coldplay's ongoing global concert series in support of their ninth studio album of the same name. Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums) have gained a reputation for producing electrifying performances.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu shares series of BTS pics of his reunion with Kapil Sharma on his show

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry's romantic drama film Pardes to re-release in cinemas on THIS date