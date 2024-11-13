Navjot Singh Sidhu shares series of BTS pics of his reunion with Kapil Sharma on his show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show brings new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming episode will be historic as it will showcase the reunion of Kapil Sharma and his former team member, Navjot Singh Sidhu. The former cricketer and commentator was asked to leave Kapil's show amid his controversy after the Pulwama Attack. He was replaced by Archana Puran Singh. On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared a promo from the upcoming episode wherein he is seen sitting on Archana's chair.

See the promo:

Now, Sidhu again shared a post on his Instagram handle, unveiling a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of TGIKS. Along with the picture, he wrote, ''Act of joy, Endless Ripples...'' In reply to his post, the official Instagram handle of TGIKS took to the comment section and wrote, ''The most-awaited reunion.'' In the promo, Archana, who replaced him 5 years ago, is seen getting nervous and asking Kapil about Sidhu taking over the show from her. ''Kapil, tell Sardar sahab to get off my seat. He’s taken over my spot,'' says Archana.

In another post, Sidhu shared a funny picture featuring him, Kapil, and Harbhajan Singh riding onto the stage on a scooter. He captioned the picture simply as "Joyride."

So far, in the second second of the celebrity chat show celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Rohit Sharma, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shalini Passi, Karisma Kapoor, and Karan Johar, among others have appeared on the show. In the previous episode, Narayana and Sudha Murthy with Deepinder and Gia Goyal appeared on the show.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal set to play Lord Parshuram in Dinesh Vijan's next, film to be helmed by Stree 2 director

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan enjoys Bihar's popular 'Litti Chokha' in Patna at street stall | WATCH