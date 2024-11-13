Shah Rukh Khan, Mahima Chaudhry's romantic drama film Pardes to re-release in cinemas on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : X Originally, Pardes was released in 1997.

2024 has been the year of re-release. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions announced the re-release of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho in select PVR cinemas. Now, the national theatre chain has announced another SRK film that will re-release after running a social media poll. The film is a 1997 release and Subhash Ghai's directorial, also starring Mahima Chaudhry and Apoorva Agnihotri. See the post below to know details about its release.

''A story that speaks straight to your heart! The iconic masterpiece #Pardes is returning to the big screen at PVR INOX on November 15, ''PVR Cinemas wrote along with the post. Soon after the post was shared, fans are super-excited with the next and took to the comment section to express the same. One fan wrote, ''Wow! Bonanza .. so many re-releases of SRK.'' ''One of the my favorite and best SRK movie,'' wrote another.

About the film

Released in 1997, Pardes is one of the iconic films of Shah Rukh's career. It also featured Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, and Himani Shivpuri in key roles. The film was also a box office success and went on to become the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. At the 43rd Filmfare Awards, Pardes bagged 12 nominations and clinched three of them, which include Best Female Debut - Mahima, Best Female Playback Singer -Alka Yagnik, and Best Screenplay - Subhash Ghai.

The film revolves around Arjun (SRK), Rajiv (Apoorva) and Ganga (Mahima). Rajiv's father seeks to marry his biological son, Rajiv, with Ganga and asks her father to get the preparations ready until his son returns from the US. By the time, he sends his foster son Arjun to the village but he and Ganga somehow fall in love with each other. Things get ugly between them and their family when Rajiv returns to India.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan enjoys Bihar's popular 'Litti Chokha' in Patna at street stall | WATCH