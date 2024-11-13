Kartik Aaryan enjoys Bihar's popular 'Litti Chokha' in Patna at street stall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

'Rooh Baba' Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest offering, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On Tuesday, the actor reached Bihar and shared the news with his fans that he is heading to Patna to enjoy the traditional dish, Litti Chokha. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a picture of himself from his flight wherein he can be seen holding the airplane's booklet and striking a pose as 'Rooh Baba'. Along with the picture, he wrote, ''Rooh Baba is coming for u Litti Chokha. Rooh Baba x Patna. Air India x Vistara.

See the post:

His next post is a video of himself reaching out to a street stall selling Litti Chokha. As Kartik enjoys Bihar's traditional dish, the actor gets mobbed by his fans. ''Litti chokha lallan top lagela. #RoohBaba In Bihar for the first time. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Theatre mein successfully chalat ba,'' he wrote in the caption. Not only this, Kartik used Bhojpuri's classic song 'Lollipop' as the background for his post enjoying Litti Chokha.

Soon after the actor shared the video on his Instagram, his fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, ''Ek dam gardaa udaa dihlaa.'' ''Jiyaa ho babuaa,'' wrote another. A third fan commented, ''Garda macha diya Bihar mein jaake Rooh Baba ne.''

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Annes Bazmee, the horror comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene in important roles. Despite being released alongside Ajay Devgn, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 managed to perform well at the box office. The film recently surpassed the lifetime collection of its predcessor and now has crossed Rs 200 crore nett mark.

