Producer Ratan Jain finally breaks silence on Baazigar 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, says 'it will definitely be made

Baazigar was originally released in November 1993.

Producer Ratan Jain has finally broken silence on the possibility of a sequel for Baazigar. He has confirmed that discussions with Shah Rukh Khan are in process, however, no script or plans are in place currently. Not only this, but the producer has also expressed his intention to make only Baazigar 2 if it involves SRK in the titular role. In a talk with ETimes, Ratan Jain confirmed the news and said, ''We keep talking to Shah Rukh about Baazigar 2 but not much has happened but it will definitely be made.''

About the film

The story of Baazigar follows a young man seeking revenge for the wrongful death of his father by a man who was once a junior employee in his company. This plot with the themes of love and betrayal, made it one of its kind when released in cinemas.

Baazigar is still considered as one of the cult classics in Bollywood and a major stepping stone in Shah Rukh Khan's career. It is being reported that the film was earlier offered to several other big stars of the time, who refused the film for its antihero plot. Not only this, name of Sridevi has also surfaced during the time, who was approached to play one of the female leads in the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Baazigar also featured Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Johny Lever, and Siddharth in key roles. The music of Baazigar was also a major success and was composed by Anu Malik.

Baazigar is loosely based on Ira Levin's 1953 novel A Kiss Before Dying and its 1991 film adaptation of the same name.

