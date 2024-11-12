Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta's romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho set for theatrical re-release | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kal Ho Naa Ho was originally released in November 2003.

Kal Ho Naa Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, is the latest entrant in the list of iconic films getting re-released in cinemas. Dharma Productions, the banner behind the film, on Tuesday treated fans with the announcement of KHNH's theatrical re-release. As per the post shared by Dharma productions, the romantic drama film is set to hit theatres again this Friday, November 15. ''Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai’, hone wala ab kamaal hai!'' reads the caption of the post.

Check it out:

Dharma Productions has partnered with the national chain of PVR Cinemas for KHNH's re-release and the film will premiere in selected cinemas only. Soon after Dharma Movies shared the post on Instagram, fans were quick enough to express their excitement on it.

One user wrote, ''It's finally here! One of my favorite film is hitting the big screen, and I couldn't be more excited!'' ''Can't suppress my happines wahooo Naina and Aman will be back,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Best news ever.''

About the film

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Kal Ho Naa Ho is still remembered and loved by people, especially for actors' emotional performances, songs and dialogues. Who can forget Shah Rukh's iconic love confession: "I love you very very much Naina" while reading from a blank diary?

Originally released in 2003, Kal Ho Naa Ho also features Jaya Bachchan, Rajpal Yadav, Dara Singh, and Satish Shah in supporting roles. It revolves around Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta), who is an MBA student in New York. She falls in love with her neighbour Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan), a terminally ill patient who tries to get Naina and her friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) to fall in love with each other since he fears she will grieve for him if he reciprocates her feelings.

