Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly files defamation case against stepdaughter Esha Verma, seeks Rs 50 cr

Rupali Ganguly, popularly known for her popular titular role in the TV show Anupamaa, has been recently in the news for her personal life. Rupali started making headlines for the wrong reasons when her stepdaughter Esha Verma's old post on social media resurfaced, accusing her of breaking their family apart. Esha also claimed that Rupali used to sleep in her parent's bedroom and steal Ashwin's former wife's jewellery. Now, after remaining silent for a long time, Rupali has taken a legal course of action against her stepdaughter and filed a defamation case against her, seeking compensation of Rs 50 crore.

As per a media report, Rupali took the help of a celebrity lawyer and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan to file the defamation case. The lawyer is said to have confirmed the news to Times Now and said that Rupali decided to take this step after Esha dragged her 11-year-old son into this.

''We have issued a defamation notice to her stepdaughter in response to her false and damaging statements as Rupali Ganguly firmly stands against the use of defamatory tactics for Publicity and she has taken this legal step to protect her reputation from unfounded claims. These baseless allegations were clearly intended to harm Rupali Ganguly’s reputation and capitalize on her public standing. Such actions have not only caused emotional distress but have also unfairly tarnished her personal and professional integrity,'' Pinkvilla reported quoting Sana's team.

Who is Esha Verma?

Esha is the daughter of Rupali Ganguly's husband, Ashwin Verma and his former wife Sapna Verma. Ashwin and Sapna tied the knot in 1997 and got separated 11 years later in 2008. Ashwin was married twice before marrying Rupali in 2013. Rupali and Ashwin welcomed their son, Rudransh, in the same year.