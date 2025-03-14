Top 10 regional holi songs that rocked charts and will light up your festive party From Bengal’s soulful Rabindra Sangeet to Punjab’s energetic Bhangra beats, these regional Holi chartbusters add vibrant colors and infectious rhythms to the festival of joy.

Here are the Top 10 Regional Holi Songs from different Indian states like Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, Punjab, and Maharashtra that became chartbusters and are still loved during Holi celebrations: 1. West Bengal – 'Ore Grihobashi' (Rabindra Sangeet) A timeless Rabindra Sangeet (Tagore song) celebrating Dol Jatra (Bengali Holi) with deep cultural and poetic significance. 2. Bihar – 'Phagunwa Ke Maza' – Manoj Tiwari One of Bihar’s most popular Bhojpuri Holi songs, known for its high-energy beats and festive vibes. 3. Uttar Pradesh (Bhojpuri) – 'Leke Sutile Takiyawa' A Bhojpuri Holi anthem, blending desi beats with fun-filled lyrics. 4. Rajasthan – 'Holi Khelan Aayo Shyam' (Rajasthani Folk) A classic Rajasthani folk song celebrating Krishna’s Holi in Braj. 5. Assam – 'Fagua Aahise' – Zubeen Garg A foot-tapping Assamese Bihu Holi song, loved during the Fagua festival. 6. Punjab – ' Tenu Rang Laun Layi' A vibrant Punjabi Holi track that perfectly blends bhangra beats with Holi celebration. 7. Maharashtra – 'Kheltana Rang Bai Holicha ' A peppy Marathi Holi song that captures the essence of Holi in Maharashtra. 8. Gujarat – 'Ude Ude Re Abeer Gulaal' A Gujarati folk Holi song, that captures the essence of the festival. 9. Madhya Pradesh – 'Mohe Rang Daaro' A Bundelkhandi folk song celebrating traditional Holi with rustic beats. 10. Odisha – 'Rangabati Holi Mix' – Sona Mohapatra A modern remix of the classic Odisha folk song infused with Holi energy. These regional Holi hits continue to dominate playlists, making Holi celebrations across India even more colorful and musical