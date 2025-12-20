Air India Express removes pilot from duty after assault allegation by passenger at Delhi airport Reacting to the allegations, Air India Express issued a statement expressing regret over the incident. The airline said the pilot involved was travelling as a passenger at the time.

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet passenger has accused an off-duty Air India Express pilot of physically assaulting him at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 on Friday following an argument at the security checkpoint. The incident allegedly took place after a dispute over cutting the queue, which quickly escalated. However, no formal complaint has been filed with the police by either the passenger or the airline so far. The police said they became aware of the incident through the social media post. They added that appropriate legal action will be taken once a written complaint is submitted by the victim.

The passenger, Ankit Dewan, shared his experience on social media platform X, naming Air India Express pilot Virender Sejwal in his post. Dewan said he was travelling with his family, including a four-month-old baby in a stroller.

According to him, airport staff guided the family to use a priority security lane meant for staff and passengers requiring assistance. Dewan alleged that some airline staff, including the pilot, entered the queue ahead of him. When he objected, an argument broke out.

Dewan claimed that during the heated exchange, the pilot used insulting language and later physically assaulted him. He said he suffered injuries and had to seek medical help.

He also said the incident deeply affected his family, especially his seven-year-old daughter, who witnessed the altercation. Dewan added that the incident ruined the start of his holiday and raised concerns about whether airline crew members who lose their temper should be allowed to fly.

Questions raised over airport management

The passenger also criticised Delhi airport authorities, alleging poor management at the security area. He said allowing staff and passengers with infants to use the same entry point led to confusion and chaos.

Dewan further claimed that he was pressured to sign a statement saying he would not pursue the matter, as refusing could have meant missing his flight and losing expensive holiday bookings. He questioned whether he would be able to get justice after returning from his trip.

Air India Express responds

Reacting to the allegations, Air India Express issued a statement expressing regret over the incident. The airline said the pilot involved was travelling as a passenger at the time.

The airline confirmed that the pilot has been removed from official duties with immediate effect and that appropriate action is being taken. It also said it strongly condemns any form of unacceptable behaviour and empathised with the distress caused to the passenger.

According to sources quoted by news agency PTI, the pilot later boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru after the incident at Delhi airport.